T-Mobile Donates $50,000 to Five Virginia Nonprofit Organizations
T-Mobile recently made a donation to five nonprofit organizations based in Virginia. The donation totaled $50,000. Each organization received a $10,000 donation from the Un-carrier:
- Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
- Children’s Hospital Foundation of Richmond at VCU
- H.E.R. – Help and Emergency Response
- The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia
- United Service Organization (USO)
The Un-carrier’s employees in Virginia carefully chose these organizations as part of its Difference Maker Award, a quarterly recognition program that T-Mobile launched this year to recognize the top ranking businesses.
T-Mobile Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, said:
“T-Mobile is thrilled to contribute to these remarkable nonprofits as we recognize our Virginia employees’ achievements. These teammates have demonstrated their commitment to making a meaningful impact through the Difference Maker Award, and these donations represent our dedication to building stronger and more vibrant communities throughout the state.”
You can read more about the initiative here.
Source: T-Mobile