Here’s How T-Mobile is Preparing for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Earlier this month, T-Mobile announced that they were picked as the exclusive wireless provider of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. At the time of announcement, not a lot of information was revealed. Thankfully, the Un-carrier has shed some light on what this partnership means to those who will be attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 16 to 18, 2023.

T-Mobile is already anticipating hundreds of thousands of fans to hit the Strip for the race next week. One way it is preparing for this influx of people is by deploying a hybrid network from its 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS). Through this, fans can expect improvements in coverage, capacity, speeds, availability, and more.

Beginning November 17th, fans can get a first real-life look at the circuit thanks to an immersive driving experience captured by 5G-connected cameras via the F1 Las Vegas app.

The upgrades also mean great news for locals. T-Mobile will be activating permanent network upgrades across Las Vegas, which will spread its Ultra Capacity 5G network all over the city, including Caesars Palace, the Sphere, MGM Grand, and Allegiant Stadium.

If you are a Las Vegas local, you can visit the T-Mobile store on the strip to test out its interactive driving simulator on November 13-15 from 3-7pm PT. This will also give you a chance to win race tickets. And best of all, F1 driver, Logan Sargeant, will be saying hello to his fans on November 14th at 5pm PT.

You can visit this page for more information.