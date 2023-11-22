T-Mobile Unveils Cyber Monday Deals 2023
With the upcoming holidays, people are looking forward to the deals they can get on Black Friday. T-Mobile is extending things by making its Cyber Monday deals available ahead of the holiday season.
Here are the Un-carrier’s deals that are available now through Cyber Monday, some of which may even be available beyond that date.
T-Mobile Deals
- Apple iPhone 13 on Us when you add a line on almost any plan. Online offer only starting November 26
- Apple iPhone 15 on Us when you trade in an eligible device on Go5G Next/Go5G Plus plans
- Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us when you add a new watch line and T-Mobile will add in an AirPods 2nd Gen via virtual prepaid Mastercard after 60 days.
- $200 off Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 when you add a new watch line. Online only.
T-Mobile for Business Deals
For T-Mobile for Business customers, here are the Un-carrier’s offers:
- Apple iPhone 14 on Us when you add a line on any Business Unlimited plan starting at $25/line/month for six lines. No trade-in required.
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad 9th Gen, and Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us when signing up for an eligible business plan
- Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us when you add a new watch line
- AirPods 2nd Gen on Us when buying a new iPhone plus Apple Watch or iPad
Metro by T-Mobile Deals
Lastly, Metro by T-Mobile customers have their own deals to look forward to.
- Apple iPhone 12 – $99.99 when bringing a number over to Metro’s best plan
- Holiday bonus – No activation fees
They also have one-day only, online only Cyber Monday deals happening on Monday, November 27. You can check out the deals here.
If you’re planning to pick up one of these Apple devices, you’re in luck with T-Mo’s deals.
Source: T-Mobile