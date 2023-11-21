T-Mobile Tuesdays Giving Out Holiday-Themed Pint Glasses Next
T-Mobile has a new freebie for its T-Mobile Tuesdays customers. If you are an avid collector of these freebies, you may want to add this new reward to your collection.
The Mobile Report managed to get their hands on a leaked document revealing the Un-carrier’s newest freebie. According to the document, the new freebie will be available starting Tuesday, December 5th.
The freebie comes in the form of a holiday-themed pint glass to coincide with the upcoming holiday season. The pint glass has a clear color with a white T logo in the middle. Surrounding it are some holiday-themed designs. One of the options is a mistletoe and the other features Christmas ornaments.
The report reveals that the glasses will be arriving at T-Mobile stores in the coming days. Unfortunately, T-Mo employees can’t hand out these glasses until December 5th. Only one glass will be given out to verified customers.
If you’re interested in these glasses, make sure to get your app ready before it gets released.
Source: The Mobile Report