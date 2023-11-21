T-Mobile CEO Shares Insight on How Important Fast & Reliable 5G Network is in Immersive Sports
After last week’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, T-Mobile’s CEO Mike Sievert has released a blog post talking about the experience. In his post, Sievert shared that even though the event was for Formula 1 fans, Las Vegas had enough to offer everyone.
As for the racing event, T-Mobile’s 5G hybrid network was able to give super fans (both virtual and in-person), staff, race teams, and more what they were looking for. Aside from real-time visuals, the network was able to provide the sound and feel of the excitement happening in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip.
You can read more about Sievert’s experience and what he aims to accomplish for T-Mo in the future.
Source: T-Mobile