T-Mobile Tops J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study

T-Mobile has done it again! The Un-carrier has landed on the number one spot of J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study.

This study takes a look at small and medium-sized businesses and how they provide customer service to their customers. Once again, the Un-carrier earned the highest score across the following categories:

  • Sales representatives and account executives
  • Offerings and promotions
  • Cost of service
  • Billing 
  • Customer service

The Un-carrier was able to provide value and benefits to small and medium-sized businesses through the following:

You can learn more about the study here.

Source: T-Mobile

