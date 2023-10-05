T-Mobile Tops J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study
T-Mobile has done it again! The Un-carrier has landed on the number one spot of J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study.
This study takes a look at small and medium-sized businesses and how they provide customer service to their customers. Once again, the Un-carrier earned the highest score across the following categories:
- Sales representatives and account executives
- Offerings and promotions
- Cost of service
- Billing
- Customer service
The Un-carrier was able to provide value and benefits to small and medium-sized businesses through the following:
- Connectivity that businesses can count on with the largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network nationwide.
- Choice to upgrade every year and access the latest technology with Go5G Business Next.
- Premium business travel benefits valued at over $400, including free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, high-speed data abroad, international roaming and more with eligible plans.
- Business solutions like Microsoft 365 on Us and Scam Shield Premium.
- An added layer of security with Secure Wi-Fi, a set-and-forget app that automatically helps protect customers’ data and enhances their smartphone experience when connected to public Wi-Fi — included in eligible plans.
- Dedicated support for businesses and a personalized onboarding plan and implementation team with Seamless Switch.
You can learn more about the study here.
Source: T-Mobile