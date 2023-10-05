T-Mobile Names Winners of 5th Changemaker Challenge Lab

In line with T-Mobile’s fifth Changemaker Challenge Lab, 15 innovative teams were welcomed at T-Mobile’s headquarters in Bellevue, WA.

Changemaker Challenge Lab is open to teens between 13 and 18 years old. The teams vying for the spot go through a rigorous process to choose the deserving candidates.

At the event, T-Mobile awarded the top teams in each of three categories. The winning teams were also able to pitch their ideas to senior leaders for a chance at winning additional $5,000 seed funding. This is on top of the $10,000 that each winning team already won.

For this year, the judges couldn’t decide just one winner– so they chose the three teams as winners. They each also earned $5,000. The winners in each category include the following:

Lemonerdy University (Digital Empowerment)

(Digital Empowerment) KidsMates (Equity In Action)

(Equity In Action) Go Green Filter (Thriving Planet)

T-Mobile’s EVP & Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer Janice V. Kapner said:

“This group of next-generation leaders has big ideas for how to make the world a better place and, through Changemaker Challenge, T-Mobile is committed to empowering them with both mentoring opportunities and seed funding they need to bring them to life. We were so incredibly inspired by every one of these thoughtful pitches that we just had to give each of them funding to continue on. It was a fantastic day of presentations, and we look forward to the benefits each of these bold ideas will deliver to society in the years to come.”

Changemaker Challenge Lab is an initiative of T-Mobile together with the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka. During the two-day event, they gave these talented teens access to hands-on learning and mentorship so they can hone their ideas.

For more information on the winners, you can visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile