T-Mobile Finally Sets a Date for 2G GSM Network Shutdown
Would you believe that it’s been three decades since 2G rolled out in the US? Ever since that time, lots of things have changed. And as wireless carriers in the country have started to move on to 5G, it’s only natural to say goodbye to this old wireless connectivity standard.
Both AT&T and Verizon have long phased out their 2G networks. T-Mobile is finally following this move as it switches off 2G in the US.
The Mobile Report revealed that the Un-carrier has notified its users of its plans to phase out its 2G GSM network. T-Mobile users affected by this shutdown were notified via email, text, and physical mail. The report revealed that the 2G GSM network shutdown date will be on April 2, 2024, so there’s still plenty of time to invest on newer networks.
T-Mobile has plans to provide affected customers a budget 5G smartphone, such as the iPhone SE (2022), TCL 30 XE 5G, or the OnePlus Nord N300 5G. The best part about this is that these phones will be offered for free. Again, these phones will only be offered for free to customers who will be affected by the 2G GSM network shutdown.
Source: The Mobile Report