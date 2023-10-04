T-Mobile Unveils Offers for Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2
The newest iteration of Google Pixel devices have landed on T-Mobile. The Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are now available for pre-order at the Un-carrier.
Along with the availability of these devices, T-Mobile has unveiled its promotion for new and existing customers.
- Get a free Pixel 8 (or $800 off Pixel 8 Pro) when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Go5G Business Plus, Go5G Business Next or when switching to T-Mobile on an eligible Business Unlimited plan, with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Get up to $500 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when trading in a device on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits.
- Get $400 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when adding a line on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits.
- Pick up any new Pixel 8 smartphone and get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 when activating a new watch line via virtual prepaid Mastercard, plus tax.
- T-Mobile for Business exclusive offer: FREE Square contactless payment processing on up to $3000 in transactions when picking up a new Google Pixel.
Without these promotions, these devices are priced at:
- Pixel 8 – $29.17/month ($0 down, full retail price $699.99)
- Pixel 8 Pro – $31.25/month ($249.99 down, full retail price: $999.99)
- Pixel Watch 2 – $16.67/month ($0 down, full retail price: $399.99)
You can pre-order your device starting today with their availability slated for Thursday, October 12.
Source: T-Mobile