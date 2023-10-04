T-Mobile Tuesdays: Giving Away Up to $25,000 Delta Air Lines Gift Card
T-Mobile has unveiled a new T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion that will give customers a chance to win a gift card of up to $25,000 for Delta Air Lines. With the holidays coming up, this is a great way you can save on your trip home.
As announced by T-Mobile, the new promotion will be available starting next Tuesday, October 10th. There will be more than 500 T-Mobile customers who will receive the gift card in various denominations: $500, $10,000, or $25,000. As a whole, T-Mobile is giving away over $300,000 in Delta gift cards.
These gift cards may be used on any Delta Air Lines flight or Delta Vacations package. You can also opt to redeem the gift card in exchange for a seat upgrade, miles, or snacks.
To know more about this upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays reward, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile