Metro by T-Mobile Responds to Jason Alexander’s Aim at Yada Yada
Earlier today, Visible by Verizon aimed fire at Metro by T-Mobile’s Nada Yada Yada campaign. The Twitter post showed a video featuring actor Jason Alexander as he talks about what “others” got wrong about the “yada yada.”
Metro by T-Mobile has responded to the ad by writing an open letter to the actor explaining some important facts he missed in the ad.
Here are the things that the T-Mobile prepaid brand clarified:
- In your ad, you say you need a four-person squad like George, Jerry, Elaine and Kramer to score our sweet $25 unlimited rate. That’s some yada yada. At Metro, you get $25 with just one line when you bring your phone and number. And because we’re anti-yada, let’s be super clear: it’s $30 the first month before the autopay discount kicks in.
- Metro customers get access to the nation’s largest 5G network from T-Mobile — the FULL 5G network. Visible makes you buy a more expensive plan if you want their full 5G. Details matter, right?
- When you join Metro, you can also get a free 5G smartphone — something some other providers don’t do.
- We aren’t inVisible to people, like some providers are. We have thousands of Metro stores nationwide so you can drop in and chat with one of our knowledgeable and friendly experts in real life.
- In case it wasn’t clear — at Metro, we’re all about wireless without the gotcha. When you join Metro, there’s no contracts, no surprises and no extra cost for 5G. There’s Nada Yada Yada.
After getting directly targeted by Visible, Metro by T-Mobile didn’t shy away from fighting back at the prepaid brand. Just take a look at their closing message for Jason Alexander:
“PS: You’re aware that Visible is owned by Verizon, right? Because they’re like, the masters of yada yada with stuff like this, this and this. Just sayin’.”
If you’re curious to know more about Metro by T-Mobile’s Nada Yada Yada campaign, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile