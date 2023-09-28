T-Mobile Names Winners of Its Second Unconventional Awards

At the Mobile World Congress held in Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile announced the winners of its second annual Unconventional Awards. Through this award, T-Mobile recognizes the businesses that are transforming their industries with their unconventional ideas. 

There are four categories under T-Mo’s Unconventional Awards. The categories and their winners include the following:

Customer Experience: 

  • Infosys (Richardson, TX)
  • Delta
  • Easterseals Southern California

Employee Enablement: 

  • The Walt Disney Studios (Burbank, CA)
  • Southland Holdings
  • Black & Veatch

Industry: 

  • Boston Children’s Hospital (Boston, MA)
  • Royal Caribbean Group
  • ComEd

Community: 

  • City of Bellevue (Bellevue, MA)
  • Hampton Tennessee Fire Department
  • Chicago Public Schools

Each grand prize winner earned a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice. Meanwhile, the second and third place winners in every category were awarded an in-kind donation of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to the charity of their choice.

At the event, T-Mobile recognized the work that these winners did by rolling out a magenta carpet for them. They also had robot bartenders and an animated drone show with 350 5G-powered drones. The event was also graced by New York Times bestselling author and Pushkin Industries co-founder, Malcolm Gladwell, as he talked about the importance of challenging norms and offering fresh perspectives. 

You can read more about the Unconventional Awards here

Source: T-Mobile

