T-Mobile Names Winners of Its Second Unconventional Awards
At the Mobile World Congress held in Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile announced the winners of its second annual Unconventional Awards. Through this award, T-Mobile recognizes the businesses that are transforming their industries with their unconventional ideas.
There are four categories under T-Mo’s Unconventional Awards. The categories and their winners include the following:
Customer Experience:
- Infosys (Richardson, TX)
- Delta
- Easterseals Southern California
Employee Enablement:
- The Walt Disney Studios (Burbank, CA)
- Southland Holdings
- Black & Veatch
Industry:
- Boston Children’s Hospital (Boston, MA)
- Royal Caribbean Group
- ComEd
Community:
- City of Bellevue (Bellevue, MA)
- Hampton Tennessee Fire Department
- Chicago Public Schools
Each grand prize winner earned a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice. Meanwhile, the second and third place winners in every category were awarded an in-kind donation of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to the charity of their choice.
At the event, T-Mobile recognized the work that these winners did by rolling out a magenta carpet for them. They also had robot bartenders and an animated drone show with 350 5G-powered drones. The event was also graced by New York Times bestselling author and Pushkin Industries co-founder, Malcolm Gladwell, as he talked about the importance of challenging norms and offering fresh perspectives.
You can read more about the Unconventional Awards here.
Source: T-Mobile