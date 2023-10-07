T-Mobile Opens Hiring for Rochester, NY
T-Mobile is getting ready to hire up to 1,000 new candidates for its new Customer Experience Center opening in 348 Clay Road, Rochester, NY in 2024.
Starting today, interested individuals can apply for an Account Associate position and the other frontline roles they have available. These roles will be providing service to T-Mobile customers in the fields of resolutions, account management, and customer education.
Qualified candidates will be invited to an in-person hiring event after they have gone through initial screening. Once selected, T-Mobile will offer a competitive salary that starts at $20 per hour, along with benefits.
This new opening follows T-Mo’s commitment that was part of its merger with Sprint.
You can visit this page to learn more about the available positions.
Source: T-Mobile