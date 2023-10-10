T-Mobile Will Soon Migrate Older Plan Customers to Newer Options

Uh-oh! It looks like T-Mobile will be imposing a new change to customers on slightly older plans.

As The Mobile Report reveals, this looks like a strategy that the Un-carrier is doing to force its customers to move to a new Go5G plan. The report first circulated on Reddit and was confirmed by the publication.

The plans that will be affected by this move include the following as well as their new price changes:

Simple Choice/Select Choice to Essentials Select: Customer will see up to a $10 price increase per line. $5 of that can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-8. These customers may currently use AutoPay but do not get the AutoPay discount on Simple Choice.

Customer will see up to a $10 price increase per line. $5 of that can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-8. These customers may currently use AutoPay but do not get the AutoPay discount on Simple Choice. Simple Choice/Select Choice to Magenta: Customer will see approximately a $10 price increase per line. $5 of that can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-8. These customers may currently use AutoPay but do not get the AutoPay discount on Simple Choice.

Customer will see approximately a $10 price increase per line. $5 of that can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-8. These customers may currently use AutoPay but do not get the AutoPay discount on Simple Choice. ONE plans and Magenta to Go5G: Customer will see a $5 price increase per line. $5 can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-8 if the customer is not currently set up on AutoPay discount with an eligible payment method.

Customer will see a $5 price increase per line. $5 can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-8 if the customer is not currently set up on AutoPay discount with an eligible payment method. Magenta 55 to Go5G 55: Customer will see a $5 price increase per line. $5 can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-8 if the customer is not currently set up on AutoPay discount with an eligible payment method.

Customer will see a $5 price increase per line. $5 can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-8 if the customer is not currently set up on AutoPay discount with an eligible payment method. Simple Choice/Select Choice to Business Unlimited Advanced with 1-5 lines: Customer will see approximately a $10 price increase per line. $5 of that can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-5. These customers may currently use AutoPay but do not get the AutoPay discount on Simple Choice.

Customer will see approximately a $10 price increase per line. $5 of that can be offset with the AutoPay discount on lines 1-5. These customers may currently use AutoPay but do not get the AutoPay discount on Simple Choice. Simple Choice/Select Choice to Business Unlimited Advanced with 6+ lines: Customer will see approximately a $5 price increase per line.

As shared by the publication, users on these old plans will be moved to a new plan with the same rate.

For now, however, customers have the decision to opt-out of these upcoming changes. Customers who will be affected by this will have to call support and ask to opt out. The person on the other end of the line will give a pitch on why they should migrate. But they are obligated to honor the customers’ wishes to opt out of migration.

The Mobile Report shared that support representatives will offer a one-time credit to customers who complain and wish to opt-out. These adjustments may be offered to customers who ask to move back to the old plan:

For customers with 1-2 lines: $10

For customers with 3+ lines: $25

T-Mobile also says:

“We are not raising the price of any of our plans; we are moving you to a newer plan with more benefits at a different cost.”

If you are among the customers who will be affected by this, you can expect to receive a notice starting October 17th.

Source: The Mobile Report