T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Next Perk is a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Bucket
With Halloween coming up soon, T-Mobile is giving its customers a Halloween-themed treat for its next T-Mobile Tuesdays perk.
The Mobile Report managed to score some images of the new perk, which is a Halloween bucket with the Un-carrier’s signature color.
It’s the typical Halloween Trick-or-Treat bucket that can be purchased just about anywhere. The only difference is that this one bears T-Mobile’s Magenta color. It also has a T-Mobile Tuesdays logo on its rear.
Another thing that makes it stand out is that LED lights are on the handle of the bucket so it would be a pretty neat bucket for your kids to bring when they go trick or treating at night. T-Mobile previously gave away similar buckets in 2018.
This freebie will be available on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Tuesday, October 24.
Source: The Mobile Report