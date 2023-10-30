FCC Questions T-Mobile’s Planned Mint Mobile Acquisition

Back in March, T-Mobile announced its plan to acquire Ka’ena Corporation and its subsidiaries, which included Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Plum!. It looks like the plans continue to be in place as the Un-carrier responded to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) questions regarding this acquisition.

As shared by Light Reading, the questions touched base on a number of topics including distribution, cybersecurity, and public-interest benefits. T-Mobile was asked to state the steps it “anticipates to achieve the [post-transaction] benefit and the estimated time and costs required to achieve such benefit.”

The Un-carrier was also asked to detail its “current and anticipated future plans regarding the Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile distribution networks.”

After the series of security breaches it has encountered and the different plan changes it has made, it seems like the FCC is carefully scrutinizing the acquisition. Not to mention, the Un-carrier recently had massive layoffs, which it promised not to do with its Sprint merger.

With this new acquisition plan, T-Mobile could be looking at additional regulatory perusal before it gets approved by the FCC.

The planned acquisition is said to be valued at $1.3 billion.

Source: Light Reading