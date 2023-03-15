T-Mobile announces Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, Plum acquisition plans
Back in January, it was reported that T-Mobile was in talks to acquire Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile. Since then, here hasn’t been any follow-up announcement about it. This changes today, however, with T-Mobile’s official announcement: They are acquiring Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and aggregator Plum!
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert made the announcement today in a video where he is joined by actor and Mint Mobile owner, Ryan Reynolds.
Sievert says that both T-Mobile and Mint Mobile shares the same customer-first commitment. In the announcement, Sievert revealed that they plan to continue Mint’s famous $15/month pricing. Meanwhile, Reynolds jokes about their “incredibly improvised and borderline reckless messaging strategy” will remain untouched. And there’s more that the two have in store for its customers.
As revealed in its announcement, Mint’s founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim will continue to manage the brands, which will be operating as a separate business unit. Reynolds will continue with his creative role for Mint.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year once the regulatory review has completed.
Source: T-Mobile