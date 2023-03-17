T-Mobile names 25 new Hometown Grants winners

T-Mobile is keeping its 5-year promise to small towns in the country. In an announcement today, the Un-carrier added 25 new towns to its Hometown Grant winners. With today’s announcement, there are now a total of 175 small towns that T-Mobile has pledged to. 

T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program was kickstarted in April 2021. It is a $25 million dollar initiative meant to support rural communities across the country. The Hometown Grants program is awarded to 25 towns each quarter. In order to qualify, a town needs to have a population of less than 50,000 individuals. 

Ever since the program was launched, the Un-carrier has given over $7.8 million dollars to fund community development projects in 41 states, which includes the new recipients. 

The new winners added to the program include the following towns:

  • Wickenburg, AZ
  • Yreka, CA
  • Arcadia, FL
  • Fort Valley, GA
  • Perry, IO
  • Kankakee, IL
  • Auburn, KS
  • Parsons, KS
  • Yarmouth, ME
  • Marine City, MI
  • Crookston, MN 
  • Holden, MO
  • Greenville, MS
  • Choteau, MT
  • North Wilkesboro, NC 
  • Wilkesboro, NC
  • Lebanon, NH
  • Sanbornton, NH
  • Perkins, OK
  • Phoenix, OR
  • Siletz, OR
  • Pittston, PA
  • Brackettville, TX
  • Payson, UT
  • Luray, VA

You can read more about the individual projects here

Source: T-Mobile

