T-Mobile names 25 new Hometown Grants winners
T-Mobile is keeping its 5-year promise to small towns in the country. In an announcement today, the Un-carrier added 25 new towns to its Hometown Grant winners. With today’s announcement, there are now a total of 175 small towns that T-Mobile has pledged to.
T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program was kickstarted in April 2021. It is a $25 million dollar initiative meant to support rural communities across the country. The Hometown Grants program is awarded to 25 towns each quarter. In order to qualify, a town needs to have a population of less than 50,000 individuals.
Ever since the program was launched, the Un-carrier has given over $7.8 million dollars to fund community development projects in 41 states, which includes the new recipients.
The new winners added to the program include the following towns:
- Wickenburg, AZ
- Yreka, CA
- Arcadia, FL
- Fort Valley, GA
- Perry, IO
- Kankakee, IL
- Auburn, KS
- Parsons, KS
- Yarmouth, ME
- Marine City, MI
- Crookston, MN
- Holden, MO
- Greenville, MS
- Choteau, MT
- North Wilkesboro, NC
- Wilkesboro, NC
- Lebanon, NH
- Sanbornton, NH
- Perkins, OK
- Phoenix, OR
- Siletz, OR
- Pittston, PA
- Brackettville, TX
- Payson, UT
- Luray, VA
You can read more about the individual projects here.
