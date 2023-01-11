Report: T-Mobile is in talks with Mint Mobile over acquisition rumors
There are reports that T-Mobile US Inc. is considering acquiring Mint Mobile. The latter is a budget wireless provider that is partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds.
Right now, information on this report is scarce. But according to Bloomberg, the two companies are currently discussing the possibility. A final decision has not yet been made so there’s still the possibility that Mint Mobile could decide to remain independent or go with another party.
The 46-year-old Deadpool actor has about one-fourth stake of ownership in the company since 2019. Despite this, he has since been the face behind the wireless company’s TV ads. In addition to this, Reynolds also co-owns a Welsh pro soccer team together with Rob McElhenney.
Representatives from either T-Mobile and Mint Mobile declined to comment on the matter.
Source: Bloomberg