TCL’s new Tab 8 LE tablet is coming to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile
Recently, TCL has been introducing its newest devices in the market. But it looks like they aren’t done unveiling its new devices. According to XDA Developers, TCL will be announcing its new Tab 8 LE tablet; which will be available on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting this week.
The Tab 8 LE comes with an 8-inch display and an 800×1280 resolution. From within, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8766 quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. There is a microSD card slot that can expand storage by up to 512GB.
Camera-wise, the tablet has a couple of 5-megapixel cameras, one in front and another one at the back. The tablet also comes with a 4080mAh battery.
The tablet is said to cost $159 but may still cost less with T-Mobile or Metro’s contracts and offers. Right now, pricing information from these two carriers have not yet revealed the final price for the tablet so it’s early to tell. We’ll update this post once more information becomes available.
Source: XDA Developers