T-Mobile Continues to Offer Free Apple TV+ Despite Recent Price Hike
Apple TV+ is taking a page out of Netflix and Disney+’s playbooks by raising its prices. And for those who have multiple subscriptions on these streaming services, the cost can quickly add up. Thankfully, smartphone subscribers have the option to use the free perks offered by their carrier of choice.
Just like its recent announcement after Netflix’s price hike, T-Mobile assured the public that they will continue to offer free Apple TV+. In a leaked document shared by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier plans to continue offering Apple TV+ on Us to qualified subscribers.
Apple TV+’s price hike is already in effect. The service has raised its subscription from $6.99 to $9.99. Last year, the price was $4.99. Hopefully, the streaming platform won’t decide to make any changes within the next year or it could potentially lose customers.
In the meantime, if you are a T-Mobile subscriber with a qualifying plan, you can continue to use Apple TV+ for free.
Source: The Mobile Report