Heads Up: T-Mobile Warns California Residents of Ongoing PSPS
A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is currently ongoing throughout California. This is in regards to the current weather forecasts, which aims to reduce the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure.
T-Mobile received notice from one or more California utility providers that specific areas will temporarily have no power. The PSPS will happen from October 29th until November 1st. The following areas will be affected:
- Imperial County
- Kern County
- Los Angeles County
- Orange County
- Riverside County
- San Bernardino County
- San Diego County
- Santa Barbara County
- Ventura County
T-Mobile aims to keep its customers connected thanks to its supply of generators and backup towers. Despite this, it’s possible that the power outage may temporarily affect you.
Still, the Un–carrier is closely monitoring the situation and is regularly communicating with California power providers.
Source: T-Mobile