T-Mobile’s External Antenna Accessory for New Gateway Devices are Now Available
Just a few months ago, the FCC listing of two new T-Mobile Home Internet gateway devices were spotted.
The first device, the Arcadyan gateway, was released in August. The Sercomm device was then released in October. At the time of purchase, however, the external antenna accessory was not available with either device. T-Mobile promised they would be available at a later date.
The good news is, you don’t have to wait that long for this accessory to come out. The Mobile Report revealed that the official antenna accessories for both the Sercomm and Arcadyan are now available for purchase.
It is currently priced at $99.99 or $8.34 per month for 12 months. If you opt to purchase the accessory with a financing option, you’ll have to purchase it through T-Mobile’s website with an active T-Mobile account. Meanwhile, the outright purchase will only require a login.
Source: The Mobile Report