T-Mobile Expands 5G Coverage in Utah
T-Mobile has good news to the residents of Utah. The Un-carrier recently announced that its 5G networks now cover almost 99% of residents. This is all thanks to the work they have been doing to improve the network over the last two years.
Ever since 2021, T-Mobile has added over 192 new cell towers and upgraded over 621 existing towers in order to expand 5G coverage in Utah. The counties that get to experience this newly expanded coverage and capacity include the following:
- Beaver
- Box Elder
- Cache
- Carbon
- Daggett
- Davis
- Duchesne
- Emery
- Garfield
- Iron
- Juab
- Kane
- Millard
- Morgan
- Rich
- Salt Lake
- Sanpete
- Sevier
- Summit
- Tooele
- Uintah
- Utah
- Wasatch
- Washington
- Wayne
- Weber
T-Mobile’s Senior Vice President for Field Engineering, Darryl Hawkins, said:
“Utahns are experiencing faster 5G speeds and better 5G coverage with the Un-carrier, thanks to collaborative partnerships with local and state agencies and entities. Our recent 5G network expansion across the state exemplifies our unwavering commitment to elevate wireless capabilities for individuals, families and businesses, underscoring our dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience.”
Despite this, the Un-carrier will continue installing and upgrading towers until 2024.
Source: T-Mobile