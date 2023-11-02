T Challenge 2024 Now Accepting Submissions

For the fourth year in a row, T-Mobile US, Inc. has partnered with Deutsche Telekom AG for the T Challenge competition.

This year, the two companies have invited innovators and disruptors from around the world to compete for a chance to be awarded the best use of AI. The goal of the competition is to use AI to enhance telecommunications, making use of 5G networks to bring about these changes.

In its announcement, T-Mobile revealed the three areas they will be focusing on:

Network Management

Customer Service and Experience

Applied AI in General

For this competition, Deutsche Telekom AG’s Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation, asks:

“Every year, the T-Challenge sends a signal for innovative strength. Now we want to use artificial intelligence in an innovative way. How, for example, does AI help us to better control our network? How can it improve the customer experience? That’s what we’ll explore in the next T-Challenge. Together with T-Mobile US. It is important to act responsibly. We’re curious to see how creative and talented people are taking AI to the next level.”

The T Challenge is now ready to accept submissions until Jan. 26, 2024. Once the application review period is over, the top 12 teams will get a chance to showcase their innovations in front of a panel of judges from the two companies in Bonn, Germany. The winners will receive the following:

First Place: €150,000 (or equivalent)

€150,000 (or equivalent) Second Place: €75,000 (or equivalent)

€75,000 (or equivalent) Third Place: €35,000 (or equivalent)

€35,000 (or equivalent) Most Sustainable Solution: €25,000 (or equivalent)

€25,000 (or equivalent) Most Ethical Solution: €25,000 (or equivalent)

€25,000 (or equivalent) Most Engaging Presentation: €25,000 (or equivalent)

Apart from the cash prize, the winners will get an opportunity to continue developing their technology.

If you wish to learn more about the T Challenge, you can visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile