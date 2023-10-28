T-Mobile Rolls Out What’s Next Sweepstakes for MLB Fans

If you’re an MLB fan, T-Mobile is giving you more reasons to love being a customer.

In an earlier press release, the Un-carrier revealed that they will be giving avid fans a trip to the 2024 World Series. All fans have front row seats to all the action.

What’s Next? Sweepstakes

If you would like a chance at winning tickets for the 2024 regular season game or 2024 World Series, all you have to do is text PREDICT to 595959. You will need to make a guess of the final score and the winning team for a shot at winning these tickets.

T-Mobile 5G BP

The Un-carrier is also bringing back its popular 5G BP for Game 3 of the World Series, which has an average of over 1 million views per shop. If you want in on the action, make sure to stay tuned to the MLB’s live coverage on Facebook, X, or YouTube on October 30 at 3pm PT.

Drone and Umpire Cams

For the first time in the World Series, T-Mobile has teamed up with Fox Sports for a bird’s eye view of the in-game action. This is thanks to its Drone Cam and an Umpire Cam, which will be positioned on the home plate umpire throughout the series.

If you would like to know more about these, you can visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile