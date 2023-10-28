T-Mobile Pulls Plug On SyncUP PETS Service
Pet owners, we’ve got some bad news for you. T-Mobile is shutting down its SyncUP PETS service next month.
As reported by The Mobile Report, the service will no longer be available by November 10, 2023. This means that you’ll have to look for a new way to track your pets by that time.
T-Mo’s SyncUP PETS service was launched in 2020 to help pet owners keep track of their beloved pets. It works by placing a SyncUP PETS device on the collar of the pet. This device stays connected to T-Mo’s network so owners know where they are at all times.
In the report, T-Mo shared that customers will not have to do anything. They will be in charge of canceling and stopping the billing on these lines. Users don’t need to send these tracking devices back but they will generally be rendered useless since they can no longer connect these to T-Mo’s network.
Source: The Mobile Report