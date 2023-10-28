You Can Now Get iPhone 15s On Us from T-Mobile’s 4 Lines for $100/Month Offer
T-Mobile has just brought back one of its most popular deals: a four new voice line offer for only $25 per line/month. What’s even better about this promotion is that customers can pick up the latest iPhone device for free.
Yes, you read that right. T-Mobile let’s you get four iPhone 15s on Us with a device trade-in and activation on an eligible plan. The announcement reveals that the plans eligible for this offer are the Essentials and Business Unlimited Select plans.
Apart from the iPhone 15s, you can also get these devices under this new promotion:
- iPhone 15 Pro on Us when you trade in an eligible device on Go5G Next.
- Pick up one iPhone 15, iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 and get up to $700 off a second iPhone when you add a line on any plan.
- 50% off iPad 9th Gen 64GB when you activate a new tablet line.
- Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us when you activate a new watch line.
- 20% off Apple 35W Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter and USB-C Charge Cable (2m) when purchased together.
For business customers, the available offers are:
- iPhone 15 Pro on Us when trading in an eligible device on select Go5G Business or Business Unlimited.
- iPhone 14 on Us when adding a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate – no trade in required.
All of these devices come with a 24-month bill credit plus sales tax.
If you would like to know more about this offer, you can visit this page.