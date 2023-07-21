T-Mobile Welcomes James J. Kavanaugh as New Member of Its Board of Directors
T-Mobile has appointed finance executive James J. Kavanaugh to its Board of Directors. The appointment begins on July 18, 2023. Starting August 1, Kavanaugh will be serving on the Audit Committee of the board.
In its announcement, T-Mobile US Board of Directors’ chairman, Timotheus Höttges, said:
“We welcome James Kavanaugh’s incredible background and expertise to the talented group of advisors on the T-Mobile US Board during such an exciting time of growth for the company. We will benefit from his 30 years of multi-faceted experience as a finance and IT leader and operator.”
T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, said:
“With an impressive track record of driving financial strategy and broad operations across technology and telecommunications industries, James Kavanaugh will be a tremendous addition to the T-Mobile Board of Directors. His skillset and leadership qualities will complement the leadership we have on our board and be very valuable as the Un-carrier continues to drive toward our mission to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world.”
You can read more about Kavanaugh’s credentials in this announcement.
Source: T-Mobile