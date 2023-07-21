Metro by T-Mobile Rolls Out Grow LA Initiative in Southern California
T-Mobile is working on growing its prepaid brand in Southern California. The Un-carrier has kickstarted a project called Grow LA, which aims to increase its Metro by T-Mobile brand in the region.
To start with, the project has inked a multi-year sponsorship with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) as its official wireless partner. As detailed by Fierce Wireless, the initiative also includes store remodels, T-Mobile postpaid service sales in Metro by T-Mobile stores, and improved performance bonuses for authorized retailers.
T-Mobile Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, said:
“As America’s most popular prepaid wireless brand, Metro by T-Mobile has the power to bring the game to life for fans in exciting ways while reinforcing our commitment to the Los Angeles community. You’re going to see us showing up more than ever before, and we can’t wait to get started.”
The Grow LA initiative also plans to offer new and existing customers free calls to Mexico. This is an exclusive offer for customers based in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Inland Empire.
LA will be T-Mo’s test market for its Grow LA plan. If all goes well, the Un-carrier will continue expanding outward towards other parts of Southern California.
