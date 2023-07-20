T-Mobile Tops umlaut’s Latest 5G Audit Report
After topping Ookla’s latest Q2 2023 Speedtest report, T-Mobile has topped another 5G Audit report. This time, the report comes from umlaut (part of Accenture) industry experts.
The new report collected data from 15 billion samples from 1.1 million real 5G users. Through this, they were able to measure 5G network performance, which showed that T-Mobile was on the top spot.
The report revealed that T-Mobile topped the following in the study:
- Overall highest 5G score
- Best 5G Coverage, meaning customers on T-Mobile enjoy having a 5G signal in more places.
- Best 5G Stability, shows that T-Mobile customers experience the most stable 5G signals.
- Best 5G Download Active Speeds, T-Mobile customers experience the fastest active download speeds.
- Best 5G Upload Active Speeds, T-Mobile customers experience the fastest active upload speeds.
This report seems to echo the same findings on the Ookla Speedtest report. For more details about the study, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile