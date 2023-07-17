T-Mobile Tops Ookla’s Latest Speedtest Q2 2023 Report

T-Mobile has reason to celebrate once again as it earns the top spot in a new network and 5G performance report gathered by an independent third-party. 

Earlier today, Ookla released the results of its Speedtest Global Index Market Analysis United States Q2 2023 report. And the results of the study reveal that T-Mobile is undefeated in overall network performance and 5G performance. 

In response to the report, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, said:

“The network we’ve built stands as a testament to T-Mobile’s unwavering dedication to our goal of providing customers with the best experience possible. And once again, the reports from Ookla continue to prove exactly that.”

In its announcement, T-Mobile listed down the different awards it won in the report. These include: 

Overall Network Performance

  • Fastest mobile network (median download speeds still more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T)
  • Lowest latency
  • Most consistent network speeds
  • Best mobile video experience

5G Network Performance

  • Fastest 5G performance (median download speeds rivaling fixed broadband)
  • Lowest 5G latency
  • Best 5G video score
  • Undefeated for 5G network consistency

You can read the results of the report in more detail here. 

Source: T-Mobile

Tags: , ,