T-Mobile Tops Ookla’s Latest Speedtest Q2 2023 Report
T-Mobile has reason to celebrate once again as it earns the top spot in a new network and 5G performance report gathered by an independent third-party.
Earlier today, Ookla released the results of its Speedtest Global Index Market Analysis United States Q2 2023 report. And the results of the study reveal that T-Mobile is undefeated in overall network performance and 5G performance.
In response to the report, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, said:
“The network we’ve built stands as a testament to T-Mobile’s unwavering dedication to our goal of providing customers with the best experience possible. And once again, the reports from Ookla continue to prove exactly that.”
In its announcement, T-Mobile listed down the different awards it won in the report. These include:
Overall Network Performance
- Fastest mobile network (median download speeds still more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T)
- Lowest latency
- Most consistent network speeds
- Best mobile video experience
5G Network Performance
- Fastest 5G performance (median download speeds rivaling fixed broadband)
- Lowest 5G latency
- Best 5G video score
- Undefeated for 5G network consistency
You can read the results of the report in more detail here.
Source: T-Mobile