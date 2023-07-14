Metro by T-Mobile Offering the OnePlus Nord N30 for as Low as $20
If you still haven’t upgraded your device to a 5G-capable phone, now just might be the right time to do it. This is because Metro by T-Mobile is currently offering the OnePlus Nord N30 at a discounted price.
For a limited time period, you can get your hands on the Nord N30 for only $20 with your purchase of a $40 plan on Metro by T-Mobile. This is a far cry from the original $280 price tag on the device. And the good thing about this is that you don’t need to be locked into a long-term contract to pick up the phone.
The catch though is that the phone will be locked to T-Mobile’s network for six months. If you decide not to continue with your Metro by T-Mobile plan after the first month, you can choose to do so. But you still won’t be able to use the phone on any carrier.
If you are interested in this offer, you can visit this page for more information.
Source: PhoneArena