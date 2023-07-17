Score the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) for Only $20 at Metro by T-Mobile

You can now get your hands on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) at a discounted price.

When the phone came out last year, it was priced at $400 and now sells at an outright price of $320 at Metro by T-Mobile.

The T-Mobile prepaid brand, however, has decided to sweeten up the deal by offering the phone for only $20 for a limited time period. This was originally spotted by PhoneArena.

The device comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with a choice between 4GB of RAM/128GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM/128GB onboard storage, or 8GB of RAM/256GB onboard storage.

Taking pictures from the device can be done via the triple-rear camera configuration, which starts with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other specs of the device include NFC, 5G connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.

Of course, this deal comes with some fine print conditions.

Aside from the $20 price of the phone, you’ll have to pay another $40 for your first month of service with Metro by T-Mobile. But that’s it. There are no other caveats to hold you back from getting your hands on the device.

You can pick up the phone online or in-stores but if you opt for the latter, you’ll need to add a new line of service with a $65 qualifying plan instead of $40.

For more information about this deal, you can visit Metro by T-Mobile’s page.

Source: PhoneArena