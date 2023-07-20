Netflix’s Upcoming Plan Changes Won’t Affect T-Mobile’s Netflix “On Us” Perk
Netflix announced upcoming changes to its plans and pricing earlier today.
In a nutshell, the biggest change that will be happening is that the streaming service will be ending the Basic plan that it is offering in the US and the UK. Because of this upcoming change, a number of T-Mobile customers are worried that they will no longer have access to the free Netflix Basic plan.
As confirmed by CNET, T-Mobile will not be affected by the upcoming change that Netflix plans to implement. The Un-carrier will continue offering this perk to new and existing customers since it is part of a deal that the two companies signed.
Following this announcement, T-Mobile updated its Netflix “On Us” FAQ page. The update reveals that existing subscribers will not be affected by the upcoming changes that Netflix plans to implement. The FAQ also reveals that customers who upgrade their subscription can still opt to go back to the free Netflix Basic plan at any time.
Source: The Mobile Report