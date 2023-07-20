T-Mobile Unveils Back-to-School Device Deals
It’s back to school season! And to celebrate this, T-Mobile has some back-to-school device deals for both new and existing customers.
For a limited time period, you can get your hands on the following devices at a discounted price:
- OnePlus Nord N30 5G – Free when adding a voice line for each device on a qualifying plan via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax
- REVVL 6 Pro 5G – Free when adding a voice line for each device on a qualifying plan via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – Free when adding a qualifying tablet line
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G – Free when adding a voice line for each device on a qualifying plan via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax
- Samsung Galaxy S23 – Free (or up to $800 off) when you trade in an eligible device or add a line on Go5G Plus via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax
- SyncUP KIDS Watch – Free when adding a qualifying watch line via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax
- SyncUP TRACKER – Free when adding a qualifying SyncUP TRACKER line via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax
The Un-carrier is giving interested individuals a chance to test drive its 5G Internet for 15 days. If you decide to make the switch, T-Mobile will be covering early termination fees of up to $750 via a virtual prepaid Mastercard.
You can learn more about these offers on this page.
Source: T-Mobile