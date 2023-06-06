HOPE Partners With T-Mobile’s as Its IoT and Network Provider

T-Mobile has gained a new partner today with the announcement of smart-city water refill stations of HOPE Hydration. With this announcement, HOPE has chosen T-Mo to be its IoT provider. They will be using T-Mo’s 5G network to offer an environmentally sustainable model to provide free, filtered, and temperature-controlled drinking water at major events and urban hubs throughout the US.

This initiative aims to help minimize the use of disposable water bottles that end up in landfills. The Container Recycling Institute has revealed that 86% of used disposable water bottles in the country become litter. By working on this initiative, HOPE can reduce waste and still give everyone access to high-quality drinking water.

HOPE earned recognition as the winner of the CES 2023 Smart City Innovation Award. Its HydroStations are able to dispense free Pentair Everpure filtered and chilled water touch-free. With T-Mo’s network in place, HOPE can gain near real-time access on its filling stations. In its announcement, these are the things HOPE aims to achieve with the partnership:

Ensure proper water temperature and filter quality

Monitor usage and the amount of water dispensed

Calculate the amount of plastic and carbon dioxide saved

Manage in-unit advertising displays

Control settings and scheduled maintenance

Enable partnering brands to track and achieve sponsorship and sustainability goals

Deliver critical over-the-air firmware and software updates

Executives for both companies had this to say about the partnership:

“HOPE Hydration is thrilled to work with T-Mobile as our connectivity and IoT provider. We believe access to free, clean water is a human right. This collaboration allows us to bring HOPE, and our stations to the next level while building smart-city solutions for a more sustainable future.” Jorge Richardson, Founder and CEO of HOPE Hydration

“We’re all about leveraging our network, scale and resources to be a force for good in the world we live in, and it’s clear that HOPE shares that passion. Access to clean, sustainable drinking water lies at the core of societal and environmental well-being — and we love how HOPE’s innovative HydroStation technology is creating more access while reducing environmental impact.” Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group

You can learn more about HOPE here.

Source: T-Mobile