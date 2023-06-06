Report: T-Mobile Giving Away Tumblers for Pride Month
T-Mobile is getting ready to release a new freebie for its T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. This new freebie coincides with the theme of June: Pride Month.
The Mobile Report shared details of a new tumbler that T-Mobile will be giving away this month. According to the report, the tumbler is small and has a plastic removable lid. The tumbler comes in a white color with T-Mobile’s T logo in pride colors. The report compares the size of the tumbler beside a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and it’s a little over half the size of the phone.
T-Mobile previously gave away a similar tumbler in February 2020. But unlike this design, the former tumbler had a classic Magenta color with a T logo.
If you are interested in the tumbler, you can claim it via the app on June 20th.
Source: The Mobile Report