T-Mobile’s new Phone Freedom plans explained
After its Phone Freedom announcement, we’re getting a glimpse of the new Go5G Plus plan. An earlier report revealed that this plan will replace T-Mo’s Magenta plans. And now, The Mobile Report has gone into detail what these new plans will look like.
- Go5G – $75 per month with autopay, taxes and fees included, comes with 100GB premium data, 15GB high-speed data, unlimited talk and text in Mexico/Canada, and up to 10GB high-speed data in Mexico/Canada.
- Go5G Plus – $90 per month with autopay, taxes and fees included, comes with unlimited premium data, 50GB high-speed data, unlimited talk and text in Mexico/Canada, and up to 15GB high-speed data in Mexico/Canada.
- Essentials Savings – $50 per month with autopay, comes with 50GB premium data, unlimited 600kbps data, unlimited talk and text in Mexico/Canada, and unlimited 128kbps data in Mexico/Canada.
In its graphic, T-Mobile lists down the new Easy Unlock and Go Back Guarantee to be included across these plans. However, the New in Two perk is exclusive to the Go5G Plus plan. This perk gives users a chance to upgrade their device in two years instead of three.
Customers who sign up for more users on these plans also get a discount. The pricing for discounts is:
- Go5G – $75/$55/$25/$25
- Go5G Plus – $90/$60/$35/$35
- Essentials Savings – $50/$30/$10/$10
Now that the plan has been unveiled, T-Mobile is launching it with some exclusive promotions:
- Switch to the new Go5G Plus plan and get up to $830 off an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone SE. Customers on other plans get up to $350 off
- Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 series device for up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in or when you add a line on the Go5G Plus plan. Customers on other plans get up to $350 off
- Port in to Go5G Plus from a competitor and get a $200 rebate card
The new plans will be available starting April 23rd in both T-Mobile’s website and stores. You can learn more about the announcement here.
Source: The Mobile Report, The Mobile Report