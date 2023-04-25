T-Mobile gets picked as US Department of Veterans Affairs’ wireless provider

T-Mobile adds a new recognition to its name as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has decided to partner with them as its primary wireless provider. The Un-carrier made the announcement earlier, which will be in place until 2032.

After undergoing an extensive evaluation process, the US Department of Veteran Affairs decided to pick T-Mobile as its primary wireless provider. The partnership bridges together VA healthcare providers and millions of veterans throughout the country.

Through this partnership, T-Mo will deploy around 50,000 wireless lines for VA healthcare professionals, which includes doctors, nurses, crisis hotline staff, and social workers. In doing so, they can stay connected to veterans around the country. The agreement extends itself to Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in rural areas, which will be getting T-Mobile 5G Internet for broadband connection. As a result, healthcare providers have access to technology needed for telehealth visits and remote patient monitoring.

In the announcement, T-Mobile Business Group’s President, Callie Field, said:

“T-Mobile is honored to continue our work with the Department of Veterans Affairs, demonstrating our shared commitment to the brave men and women who have served, or are serving, our country. The world of healthcare, and frankly, 5G, is evolving tremendously in the next decade, so we’re thrilled to be on this journey to innovate alongside the VA.”

This is not the first time T-Mobile has partnered with the VA. The two have been working together since 2018. You can read more about the new announcement here.

Source: T-Mobile