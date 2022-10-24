T-Mobile offers OnePlus Nord N300 5G free to customers

T-Mobile has just unveiled the newest OnePlus device that will exclusively be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is the latest smartphone to be offered by the Un-carrier. And with its latest announcement, you have a chance to get the device for free.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. From within, the device is powered by a Dimensity 810 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard memory. A microSD card is available for memory expansion.

Camera-wise, the Nord N300 5G has a couple of cameras on the rear– a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capability, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor.

If you are a new or existing T-Mobile and Sprint customer, you can get the OnePlus Nord N300 5G when you add a line. You simply have to get the device under T-Mobile’s no interest Equipment Installment Plan with 24 monthly bill credits. Meanwhile, Metro by T-Mobile customers can get a free device when they switch. The full retail price of the Nord N300 5G starts at $228.

For more information on this device, you can visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile