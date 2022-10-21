T-Mobile will be offering Apple’s latest iPad Pro with M2 and iPad

T-Mobile will be offering the new iPad Pro and iPad soon!

In a press release today, the Un-carrier revealed that they will be offering the new iPad Pro with M2 and the new iPad. These are the specs of the new devices:

New iPad Pro

The Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip comes with an 8-core CPU that Apple promises to be up to 15% faster than last year’s M1 chip. Apple also says this chip upgrades efficiency by about 35% faster graphics performance. Thanks to the M2, the iPad Pro welcomes new features like ProRes video capture, Apple Pencil hover experience, and faster wireless connectivity.

New iPad

Meanwhile, the new Apple iPad comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four vibrant colors to choose from: blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

From within, the device is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The device also comes with update cameras: an upgraded 12-megapixel back camera with 4K video recording and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera.

As mentioned by T-Mobile, you can order the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad today. The devices will be available in stores starting Wednesday, October 26th.

Source: T-Mobile