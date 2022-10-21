T-Mobile offering Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G for $99
T-Mobile is currently running a promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. And the best part about this offer is that you don’t have to trade-in an old device!
As spotted by PhoneArena, T-Mo is currently offering the tablet for $99. This lets you save $570.99 when you buy a tablet that comes with 64GB onboard storage.
But in order to get the tablet at that price, you’ll have to make your purchase with a monthly payment plan and add a new life of qualifying service by opening a new T-Mobile account or adding it to an existing account.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G comes with its own S Pen at no extra cost. From within, the tablet operates on a Snapdragon 750 processor with 4GB RAM and 10,090mAh battery.
You can learn more about the offer here. Source: PhoneArena