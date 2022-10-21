T-Mobile lets you choose from 3 5G phones in exchange for your broken device

T-Mobile still wants your old broken phones. 

The Un-carrier has a new deal where they will accept your broken phone in exchange for a new 5G smartphone. And the good news is that you can take your pick from these three devices:

  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • TCL 30 XE 5G
  • T-Mobile REVVL 6 5G

With your broken phone trade-in, you can get any of these phones for $0.

Of course, you’ll have to sign up for a monthly payment plan on your preferred device. You will then receive the discount via a monthly bill credit applied to your account over a two-year period.  

You can always ask a T-Mobile customer service representative for any clarifications on this deal.

Source: PhoneArena

