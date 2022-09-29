T-Mobile unveils winners of its first Unconventional Awards
Earlier this evening, T-Mobile announced the recipients of its first-ever Unconventional Awards. The announcement was made at the Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, NV.
The award honored customers whom T-Mobile considered as disruptors in their industries; who broke through conventions and challenged the status quo.
There are three categories that T-Mo awarded: Innovation in Customer Experience, Innovation in Employee Enablement, and Innovation in Industry.
The winners in each category are:
- Innovation in Customer Experience: Tennessee State University
- Innovation in Employee Enablement: Goodwill of North Georgia
- Innovation in Industry: Morehouse College
The first place winners in each category were awarded a $25,000 in-kind donation to their charity of choice.
You can learn more about T-Mo’s Unconventional Awards here.
Source: T-Mobile