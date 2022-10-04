T-Mobile amps up Austin FC Q2 Stadium with Ultra Capacity 5G
T-Mobile has good news for football fans, particularly Austin FC fans.
The Un-carrier announced today that it is adding Ultra Capacity 5G enhancements to the Q2 Stadium of Austin FC. With this, T-Mo customers will be able to make the most of their experience while watching a football game on-site.
Aside from optimizing the download speeds, T-Mobile will be installing on-site tablets that its customers can use to order food and beverages. Meanwhile, those who aren’t T-Mo customers can experience the network’s carrier through Network Pass.
As shared by Austin FC President, Andy Loughnane, T-Mobile chose Q2 stadium because it is “a world-class facility that prioritizes technology, hospitality, and above all, the guest experience.”
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, also said:
“Soccer fans have high expectations when it comes to getting the best experience at a match. By bringing our Ultra Capacity 5G network to Q2 Stadium, we’re able to deliver outstanding connectivity and experiences, throughout the stadium and just in time for playoffs.”
Source: T-Mobile