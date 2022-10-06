T-Mobile unveils promotions for Google Pixel 7 series
Google unveiled its newest Pixel smartphone today and different carriers have already announced when they will be offering the device. T-Mobile is one of the carriers that have made the announcement on the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch.
In a separate announcement, T-Mobile announced its own promotion for these devices:
- Free Pixel 7 or up to $800 off on the Pixel 7 Pro when trading in on Magenta MAX or equivalent Sprint plans
- Pixel 7 for $99 (or $500.99 off the 7 Pro) when adding a line
- Half off the Pixel Watch with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a watch line
T-Mobile announced that they have started accepting pre-orders for these phones today. They will be available online and in stores starting Thursday, October 13th.
The prices for these phones are:
- Google Pixel 7 – $25/month ($0 down; full retail price: $599.99)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro – $37.50/month ($0 down; full retail price: $899.99)
- Google Pixel Watch – $16.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $399.99)
Source: T-Mobile