T-Mobile earns highest score in J.D. Power 2022 US Business Wireless Satisfaction Study

T-Mobile has just received a new recognition from J.D. Power, which reaffirms T-Mo’s commitment to its customers. 

Earlier today, J.D. Power released its 2022 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study for medium-sized businesses. In the study, T-Mo received the highest score across six study factors, including performance and reliability, customer service, sales representatives and account executives, offerings and promotions, cost of service and billing. 

In its announcement, T-Mobile highlighted the different ways they have supported its T-Mobile for Business customers. They have provided the following services:

