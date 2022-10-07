T-Mobile earns highest score in J.D. Power 2022 US Business Wireless Satisfaction Study
T-Mobile has just received a new recognition from J.D. Power, which reaffirms T-Mo’s commitment to its customers.
Earlier today, J.D. Power released its 2022 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study for medium-sized businesses. In the study, T-Mo received the highest score across six study factors, including performance and reliability, customer service, sales representatives and account executives, offerings and promotions, cost of service and billing.
In its announcement, T-Mobile highlighted the different ways they have supported its T-Mobile for Business customers. They have provided the following services:
- Connectivity that businesses can count on with the most awarded 5G network — the largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide.
- Award-winning customer service featuring a dedicated Team of Experts that provide industry-leading business support.
- Premium business travel benefits valued at nearly $400, including free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, high-speed data abroad, international roaming and more.
- Extras that support business like Microsoft 365 on Us, Canva Pro on Us and $200 in Facebook advertising, Scam Shield Premium and mobile hotspot data.
- An added layer of security with Secure Wi-Fi, a set-and-forget app that automatically helps protect customers’ data and enhances their smartphone experience when connected to public Wi-Fi — included in eligible plans.
You can read more about the report here. Source: T-Mobile