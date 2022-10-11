T-Mobile: Working with Google Cloud to improve customer care department

T-Mobile is collaborating with Google Cloud to improve its customer care efforts. Through this collaboration, T-Mobile will gain access to Google’s tools like data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. As a result, they will be able to provide personalized customer care.

As revealed by Fierce Wireless, T-Mobile plans to use Google Cloud’s BigQuery and BigQuery ML so they can make predictions based on usage trends. Using these predictions, they’ll be able to respond to customer opinions better.

The Un-carrier also plans to use Google Cloud’s Dialogflow and Content Center AI so they can make use of AI-powered conversations and improve its customer care. By using this tool, T-Mobile hopes they’ll be able to resolve customer service problems faster.

This isn’t the first time T-Mobile is working with a hyperscaler to improve its customer care service. In fact, it already worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2018 and used its machine learning predictive capabilities. As a result, they were able to provide their customer care agents with real-time contextual information. And ever since then, they’ve been able to resolve customer issues faster. It also used Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth to help speed up data labeling through AI.

T-Mobile is just one of the many wireless operators who are already working with hyperscalers. Verizon has a partnership with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. AT&T is migrating its 5G mobile core network to Microsoft Azure, and Dish Network is building a cloud-native 5G network that will host the 5G core and RAN via AWS.

Source: Fierce Wireless