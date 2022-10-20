T-Mobile hosting a Q3 2022 earnings call
T-Mobile will be hosting a Q3 earnings call later this month.
Both Mike Sievert, T-Mobile president and chief executive officer, and Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be presenting during the event. The two executives will be discussing third quarter 2022 financial and operational results.
If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Thursday, October 27th at 4:30 pm EDT. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile